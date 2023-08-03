Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet fighters overnight Thursday arrested 13 terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria, among them a senior member of the Islamic Jihad.

In Burqin, near Jenin, our forces arrested 6 terrorists including a senior member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. In Beit Ummar, near Hebron, six more terrorists were arrested. And in the villages of Qilqis and Yata, our fighters located and confiscated weapons, ammunition, and military equipment. Another terrorist was arrested in the village of Qabalan, near Shechem, and weapon parts and ammunition were also confiscated there.

According to Al-Quds, clashes broke out in the Al-Ain Triangle area, during which the IDF forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades, wounding two young men and causing dozens to suffocate. In Qalqilya, the IDF arrested the terrorists Musab Shamasneh, Saeb Shamasneh, Hakam Salim, and Amr Jihad Salim, after storming their homes. In Shechem, the forces arrested the representative of the Islamic Bloc at An-Najah University, Jaafar Marwan Aqraa, after storming his house.