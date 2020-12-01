Photo Credit: Khamenei.ir / Wikimedia Commons

Slovenia on Monday became the sixth European Union nation to declare Iran’s Lebanese proxy group to be a terrorist organization, joining Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised the move, saying it “joins similar decisions made in recent months by governments in Europe and Latin America.

“Hezbollah first and foremost harms the citizens of Lebanon itself and holds them hostage in the service of Iranian interests,” Ashkenazi said, adding a call for more countries and the rest of the European Union to join in recognizing Hezbollah and all of its branches as a terrorist organization.

A total of 16 global nations have recognized the Iranian proxy and all its branches as a terrorist entity in the last year. Nine of those countries have made that decision in the past six months.