Photo Credit: Flash 90

The price of Israeli gasoline at the pumps is about to rise again for a seventh consecutive time in as many months.

One year ago, the cost of gasoline held at a low of NIS 4.79, just after the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to force people to stay in their homes due to lockdowns.

Advertisement



Now, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in the Jewish State is set to rise at midnight Monday June 1, by seven agorot, to NIS 6.13 per liter, according to Israel’s Energy Ministry.

In Eilat, where no sales tax (VAT) is charged, 95 octane gasoline prices will rise by six agorot, to NIS 5.24 per liter.

There is no change in the works for full-service gasoline.