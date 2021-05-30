Photo Credit: courtesy, Regavim

Now that summer has arrived, it is time to enjoy Israel’s beautiful landscapes, either live (in person) or in a virtual format.

To that end, the Regavim NGO has launched a photo contest to find the best photo of an Israeli landscape.

Take your best shot (pun intended) and upload it to the contest site by Tamuz 8 / June 18 to enter the competition.

Click here to enter.

Relevant entries will be uploaded to the organization’s online gallery for open voting from June 22 to July 3.

The winning three photos will bring prizes to their photographers:

First prize is a round trip airline ticket to Israel.

Second prize is a two-day (one night) stay at a five star Israeli hotel.

Third prize is dinner for two at one of Israel’s leading gourmet kosher restaurants.

Ten others will win a prize simply for casting their vote: a canvas print of the photo of your choice from the contest gallery.

Winners will be announced on July 4. Check the Facebook page for further details.