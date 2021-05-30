Photo Credit: courtesy, Regavim
Looks like a well-watered young forest, perhaps in Oregon, right? This is an illicit cannabis plantation, discovered by Regavim activists growing right in the middle of the Be'er Sheva Stream Canyon in July 2019.

Now that summer has arrived, it is time to enjoy Israel’s beautiful landscapes, either live (in person) or in a virtual format.

Regavim Photo Contest 2021

To that end, the Regavim NGO has launched a photo contest to find the best photo of an Israeli landscape.

Take your best shot (pun intended) and upload it to the contest site by Tamuz 8 / June 18 to enter the competition.

Click here to enter.

Relevant entries will be uploaded to the organization’s online gallery for open voting from June 22 to July 3.

The winning three photos will bring prizes to their photographers:
First prize is a round trip airline ticket to Israel.
Second prize is a two-day (one night) stay at a five star Israeli hotel.
Third prize is dinner for two at one of Israel’s leading gourmet kosher restaurants.

Ten others will win a prize simply for casting their vote: a canvas print of the photo of your choice from the contest gallery.

Winners will be announced on July 4. Check the Facebook page for further details.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
