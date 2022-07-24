Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit

A Palestinian Authority terrorist attempted to attack IDF soldiers Sunday night at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria, TPS reported.

An IDF soldier on routine security activity identified a terrorist armed with a knife approaching him, the IDF said.

Advertisement



The terrorist was neutralized on the spot and no Israeli casualties were reported, the IDF said, adding, “The details are under review.”

According to TPS, “IDF forces only fired in the air, and the terrorist only fired into the air and was apparently not harmed when apprehended.”

The Tapuach Junction has been the site of multiple terror attacks.