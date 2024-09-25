Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Two people were wounded when an explosive drone “launched from the east” scored a direct hit on the Port of Eilat, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Wednesday night.

Two people were mildly wounded in the 8:30 pm attack, including a 68-year-old man who sustained shrapnel wounds from shattered glass and was treated at the scene by medics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization. A 28-year-old man was also injured, with abrasions to his hands. Neither victim required hospitalization.

A second explosive drone was shot down by the IDF Aerial Defense Array from a Navy Sa’ar 5 missile ship, which launched interceptors towards the incoming UAVs.

The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”, an organization comprised of Iranian-backed militias, was claimed responsibility for the attack, according to sources in Iraq quoted by the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet.

Red Alert sirens that activated in the Red Sea resort city sent thousands of residents racing for cover in response to the warning of a “suspected drone infiltration.”

