Photo Credit: Rescuers Without Borders
Neutralized terrorist near Beit Hagai. August 30, 2023.

IDF soldiers neutralized an Arab terrorist who attempted to ram his car into an army position at junction 200, near Hebron and south of Beit Hagai in southern Gush Etzion.

One soldier was lightly wounded in the Wednesday noon attack, according to the IDF. He was treated on the spot and then taken to the hospital. His family was notified.

The attack came nine days after Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three, a resident of Beit Hagai was murdered in a terrorist shooting in the same area.

