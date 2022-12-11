Photo Credit: IDF / Flickr

Thousands of soldiers launched a massive IDF military drill in northern Israel on Sunday. The exercise is aimed at simulating a war with Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

Eight thousand active duty troops and a special call-up of five thousand reservists are involved in the drill, dubbed “Warm Winter II.”

The exercise aims to “enhance the combat readiness of IDF frontline troops as well as their logistics support in various scenarios including explosive events in the northern arena,” the IDF said in a statement.

“During the course of the exercise, troops will enhance their readiness for unexpected events as well as their ability to coordinate moves with all relevant land-based forces,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The exercise will involve various units working in coordination.”

The IDF emphasized the exercise was previously planned as part of its 2022 scheduled operations.