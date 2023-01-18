Photo Credit: Gili Yaari / Flash 90

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 employees through March 31, as the company braces for slower revenue growth in the coming months.

All teams and geographies will be affected by the layoffs, but sales and marketing will be hit harder than engineering, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Some of the layoffs will be announced this week, CEO Satya Nadella told employees in a memo posted to the company’s website. “I’m confident that Microsoft will emerge from this stronger and more competitive,” he wrote.

Last July, the company laid off nearly 1,000 workers, and a few months later, in October, Microsoft confirmed it would again reduce its staff by another 1,000 workers.

The company previously laid off thousands of workers in a similar fashion in 2014 and again in 2017.

Microsoft is not the only one slashing its staff, however.

Earlier this month Amazon announced it will lay off 18,000 workers; Alphabet – the parent company of internet giant Google – and Salesforce both announced layoffs as well.