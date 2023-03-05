Photo Credit: US Dept. of Defense

This weekend, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

The package, valued at up to $400 million includes more ammunition and support equipment for Ukraine’s precision fires, artillery, and armored vehicle operations, according to DoD.

“This authorization is the Biden Administration’s 33rd drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021,” the DoD noted.

Included in the package was:

* Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

* Additional 155mm artillery rounds;

* Additional 105mm artillery rounds;

* Additional 25mm ammunition;

* Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges;

* Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;

* Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; and

* Spare parts and other field equipment.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, “the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities,” the DoD added.

Since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, the Biden administration and Congress have directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.