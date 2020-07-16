Photo Credit: Steve Petteway, SCOTUS / Public Domain

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a Maryland hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a possible infection, according to a court spokesperson.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital,” said the spokesperson in a statement. “She is home and doing well.”

On Tuesday, spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said that Ginsburg was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore for the treatment of a possible infection.

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” said Arberg.

“The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Earlier this year, Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection in her gallbladder, though she still participated in oral arguments.

The 87-year-old, who has sat on America’s highest court since 1993, has experienced a number of health issues over the past few years.

In August 2019, she underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas.

In December 2018, Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs.