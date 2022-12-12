Photo Credit: WestportWiki / Wikimedia

Just in time for Hanukah, Victoria’s Secret has announced that its lingerie retail stores are coming to Israel under a franchise agreement with Delta Brands.

(One such store already exists in Ben Gurion International Airport’s duty free area.)

Delta’s investment in the brand in the first five years is estimated to be about NIS 70 million ($19.4 million). The Israeli company has signed a 10-year agreement with the US firm with an option to extend.

In September 2023, the first two retail stores will be launched in Petach Tikva and Haifa; but the Victoria’s Secret Israeli online store, in Hebrew, went live effective on Monday.

Most of the brand’s items are sold on the Israeli site — including women’s undergarments, pajamas, fragrances and body care products. There is free delivery on purchases over NIS 199. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

However, the company’s Christmas collection will not be offered for online purchase, nor will the PINK brand for teenage girls, which will not be available in Israel for several more months.

A total of ten stores are planned to open in Israel between 2023 and 2025.