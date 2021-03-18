Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Israel’s Central Elections Committee announced Thursday morning that four polling stations will be set up in Ben Gurion International Airport on March 23.

The voting stations will be in the airport for the convenience of returning Israelis who are arriving for the purpose of casting their ballots.

The stations will be in the terminal before travelers reach the passport control area. Voting slips will be placed in double envelopes for security purposes.

It is expected that thousands of Israelis will return between this weekend and next Tuesday to cast their votes for the next government.