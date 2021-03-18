Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The Israeli government voted Thursday in an online session to approve the fourth stage of the coronavirus lockdown exit plan.

The new measures are to take effect Friday (March 18), just four days before Israel’s population goes to the polls for its fourth national election in two years.

According to the Stage 4 Exit Plan:

At indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats: up to 3,000 people may enter, or 30 percent of capacity.

At indoor venues with fewer than 5,000 seats: no more than 1,000 people may enter, or up to 50 percent of capacity.

At outdoor venues with more than 10,000 seats: up to 5,000 seats may be filled, or up to 30 percent capacity.

At indoor venues with more than 10,000 seats, up to 50 percent capacity may be filled, or up to 3,000 seats overall.

Rapid-result coronavirus testing will now be implemented for those without a Green Pass at the entrances to businesses such as hotels, event halls and synagogues. This includes people who have not had the virus and recovered, and who are unvaccinated.

Children – not yet permitted to be vaccinated – may enter open-air swimming pools and other outdoor attractions.

Effective next week, sporting facilities will reopen, sports events and fairs and events may be rescheduled at shopping malls. All must be conducted in accordance with the Green Pass guidelines.

Movie theaters will reopen next week for the first time in a year.

Food stands, “standing room only” events and other events in both confined and open spaces will also resume next week at 50 percent capacity, up to a maximum of 500 people outdoors, and 300 visitors indoors.

The above measures are to be in effect until April 3.