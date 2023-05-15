Photo Credit: Yaakov / Wikimedia

Israeli vocalist Yishai Ribo is about to become the first Israeli artist ever to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The announcement was made by the international Live Nation agency, who selected Ribo to participate in a series of international productions at the iconic venue.

“In a certain sense it is beyond my understanding, because as I have had the opportunity to see over the years in my entire journey and how I work, every move is a miracle that defies any logic,” Ribo said.

“It is true that I made an effort, and I believed, but there is still a huge gap between my desires and ambitions and what God, blessed be He, calls me to do in practice.

“I have no doubt that Siyata Dishmaya (awe of Heaven) has a direct connection to the people chosen by the Creator to associate with and recognize me, such as my parents, my perfect wife and the much-loved fans,” he told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

“In a single word to summarize: endless thanks to all involved.”

Ribo, who is an Orthodox Jew, is set to perform at the 20,000-seat site on September 3, 2023.