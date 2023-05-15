Photo Credit: courtesy, Mehdi Moutawakkil

For the first time ever, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum joined Israeli and Moroccan women who met Monday in Casablanca for the launch of the FemForward MENA program, an initiative supported by the US Embassy in Jerusalem in collaboration with the UAE-Israel Business Council, as well as local organizations and companies in Morocco, including Commons Zerktouni, Microsoft, McKinsey and AFEM.

The program brings together a diverse group of 23 women from Morocco and Israel to discuss the challenges faced by women moving up from junior to management positions.

Each participant is matched with a mentor from a different country in their field within tech, an approach intended to foster meaningful connections while encouraging a global perspective in the spirit of the iconic Abraham Accords signed in 2020.

Following this week’s gathering, the mentorship program will continue for two more months, and will include weekly online workshops led by women already working in senior positions.

As part of the program, the participants are expected to develop skills in management and negotiation while learning to take their careers into their own hands as they establish connections with their mentors and fellow participants.