Photo Credit: Thomas photography / Wikimedia

Global e-commerce giant Amazon seems to have figured out that Israeli shoppers can always do their browsing and purchasing elsewhere on the internet – and in some cases, with unrestricted free shipping.

Amazon announced this week that it will resume its free shipping to Israel – with some restrictions – effective immediately. However:

One has to reach a total of $65 in order to qualify for the free shipping to Israel.

Only specific items are eligible for this perk.

It’s not clear how long this situation will last; Amazon isn’t saying.

Purchase totals $75 and over will trigger Israel’s VAT / customs tax requirement – so if you are going to shop, understand that the “sweet spot” for purchase totals is between $65 and $74.

Advertisement



The customs tax exemption used to trigger at a $49 threshold – which made it much easier to simply buy what you want, without having to find ways to raise the price so as to avoid shipping fees.

In some cases, it is six of one and half a dozen of the other: you buy what you want, but it costs less than $65. Maybe a lot less. Do you buy things you don’t need to reach that threshold, or do you make the calculation to see if perhaps it is more economical to simply bite the bullet and pay for shipping?

It depends.

International shoppers on social media were burning up the internet on Thursday with consumers sharing tips and advice on which merchants are participating in the “free shipping to Israel” benefit – NOT ALL OF THEM ARE, SO SHOP CAREFULLY.

One has to look closely to make sure there is a line saying “Free shipping to Israel” on the item you are buying.

The Kosher On A Budget site has just opened a WhatsApp group for Amazon shoppers to trade information on prices, productions and impending sales. Only deals that can be shipped free to Israel are being shared on the group. For more information, click here.

On WhatsApp, search for KOAB Amazon to Israel #1.