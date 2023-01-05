Photo Credit: Thomas photography / Wikimedia

Amazon workers are facing a bloodbath as the company prepares to slash 18,000 jobs this month.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy made the announcement Wednesday in a note to staffers across the company.

“Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,” Jassy wrote.

“Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations,” the company’s e-commerce and human resources groups.

“We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.”

The company plans on directly contacting those affected by the move, beginning January 18, he said..

The cuts amount to 6% of Amazon’s roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce