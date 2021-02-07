Photo Credit: Zvi Roger / City of Haifa / Wikimedia

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT, TASE: ESLT) announced Sunday (Feb. 7) that it was awarded an approximately $82 million contract from BAE Systems Hägglunds AB (“BAE Systems Hägglunds”) to supply the Royal Netherlands Army (“RNLA”) with Active Protection Systems (“APS”) and electro-optical commander sights. The contract will be performed over a period of four and a half years.

Under the contract and as part of the modernization program led by BAE Systems Hägglunds, Elbit Systems will equip CV90 armored combat vehicles of the RNLA with Iron Fist APS and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sights (“COAPS”).

Iron Fist is a lightweight system that uses optical sensors, tracking radars, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance, with negligible residual penetration.

COAPS is a modular dual-axis stabilized sight that facilitates fire control computation and long-range target acquisition in day and night, in both stationary and mobile situations.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to cooperate with BAE Systems Hägglunds and to support this important modernization program of the RNLA,” said Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based international defense electronics company engaged in a wide range of programs throughout the world. The company’s shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries operate in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

The company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.