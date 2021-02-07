Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israel’s government cabinet voted late Thursday night to keep Ben Gurion International Airport closed until at least February 21.

No arrivals and no departures will be permitted, with certain exceptions approved by a new “Exceptions Committee.”

One can apply to this committee via a form online available on the websites of the Foreign, Health and/or Immigration ministries as well as the site of the Prime Minister’s office (PMO).

Your application (filled-out web form) must be accompanied by supporting document that explains the reason for your “exception.”

There are nearly a dozen reasons the PMO and the Transportation Ministry have listed to justify an Israeli’s “exceptional” need to leave the country.

There are also nearly half a dozen reasons that non-Israeli citizens can obtain permission to enter the country.

In addition, there are at least eight reasons for Israelis who currently find themselves outside the country can manage to get permission to enter and return home.

All those who have obtained permits must still take a coronavirus test within 72 hours of boarding the aircraft in either direction, and document negative results.