Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Former Mossad director Yossi Cohen has been appointed a director of Doral Energy USA, the company announced Wednesday.

Cohen will be tasked with raising capital and developing agreements with various entities and companies, Israel’s Channel N12 News reported.

“Cohen is joining the company to help lead Doral in the field of renewable energy as we become part of the “green” environment revolution to protect the earth,” the company said in a statement.

“Especially at the present time, as we share a vision of the future in which the climate crisis may pose a real strategic threat, Cohen sees the need to accelerate the trend towards renewable energy by adopting modern technologies for clean energy in the State of Israel, and around the world.”

Doral Chairman Dori Davidowitz said the company is “proud of the choice” for the company’s new director, “winner of the Israel Security Award.

“The company is in the midst of a huge development momentum and we are confident that Cohen will be a significant reinforcement for the company’s management and will contribute his extensive experience and proven capabilities in managing complex systems in a variety of areas,” Davidowitz said, adding that he is “convinced that Yossi’s extensive experience and abilities will make an important contribution to Doral’s progress in the international arena.”