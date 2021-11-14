Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Hanay

Google Cloud executives have retained Schonfeld Engineering to locate land in the Sharon region for establishment of the internet giant’s fourth data center in Israel.

The project requires a distance of 25 kilometers between each of its data centers.

Advertisement



Google has already leased land for the construction of data centers in Modi’in, Moshav Bnei Zion and Petach Tikva, according to Globes.

The internet giant, which won Israel’s government Project Nimbus cloud tender, is now planning to build its fourth data center near Moshav Beit Yehoshua, between the community’s cement factory and railway station.

Schonfeld Engineering – headed by Yossi Schonfeld – is negotiating for a one-acre site comprised of two lots in the Ashdar Industrial Park at a cost of NIS 15 million, although ultimately it is believed the company will purchase adjacent lots to expand the site.

Amazon Web Services is already in the process of building a data center on 3.75 acres of land in the Jewish State.