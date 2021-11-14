Photo Credit: Sandra Gabriel / Mexico

The body of missing Israeli hiker Yanai Rimon was found on Sunday in southern Mexico, Hebrew-language reporter Almog Boker reported.

נקרע הלב: גופתו של ינאי רימון אותרה בשעות האחרונות במקסיקו. יהי זכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/Ciap7yKZm6 — almog boker (@bokeralmog) November 13, 2021

The 25-year-old Sderot resident was hiking his way around the country on a post-army trek with friends when he fell from a height of five meters into a coursing river last Wednesday near Siltepec in the Chiapas Highlands.

Rimon was ultimately sucked into a waterfall, his friends said.

Local search and rescue teams hunted for the missing Israeli for hours, Israel’s foreign ministry said.

Rimon was a member of a special forces unit during his service in the IDF.