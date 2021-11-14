Photo Credit: Sandra Gabriel / Mexico
Chiapas Highlands waterfall, Mexico

The body of missing Israeli hiker Yanai Rimon was found on Sunday in southern Mexico, Hebrew-language reporter Almog Boker reported.

The 25-year-old Sderot resident was hiking his way around the country on a post-army trek with friends when he fell from a height of five meters into a coursing river last Wednesday near Siltepec in the Chiapas Highlands.

Rimon was ultimately sucked into a waterfall, his friends said.

Local search and rescue teams hunted for the missing Israeli for hours, Israel’s foreign ministry said.

Rimon was a member of a special forces unit during his service in the IDF.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
