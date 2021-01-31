Photo Credit: Flash 90

Gasoline prices are about to rise again in the Jewish State, inspiring many drivers to take advantage of the current lower prices Sunday and fill up their tanks.

Israel’s Energy Ministry has announced that the government-controlled price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel is set to rise by 21 agorot to NIS 5.72 per liter, effective midnight (at the start of Monday, Feb. 1).

For those who prefer full service gasoline at the pumps — although nearly everyone in the state pumps their own — the charge will remain the same.

In Eilat, where Israeli sales tax (VAT) does not exist, the prices will rise by 18 agorot per liter to NIS 4.89 per liter.

This is not the first hike in the price of gasoline over the past year. The fuel went up by eight agorot per liter just last month and nine agorot per liter the month before that.

At its lowest point, gasoline in Israel used to cost just NIS 4.79 per liter; that was in May 2020, when the government was out to comfort a shell-shocked public traumatized by its first experience with an extended national coronavirus lockdown and the economic belt-tightening that went along with it, the Globes business news site pointed out.