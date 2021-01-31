Photo Credit: courtesy, Bring Them Home
Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski

The Jewish Press regrets to inform our readers of the passing of Rabbi Dr. Abraham Joshua Twerski, at the age of 90.

Rabbi Twerski was hospitalized in Israel last week after contracting COVID-19.

The author of more than 60 books on Jewish subjects and works on self-improvement, ethical behavior and addiction, Rabbi Twerski was a world-renown expert on substance abuse and alcoholism.

An ordained rabbi and medical doctor who chose psychiatry as his area of specialization, Rabbi Twerski founded the Gateway Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which he led as the medical director for many years.

He also served as the clinical director of the Department of Psychiatry at S. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine and the founder of the Sha’ar Hatikvah rehabilitation center for prisoners in Israel.

The funeral is set for 11:30 pm Sunday evening (tonight) in Jerusalem. Rabbi Twerski will be laid to rest in Beit Shemesh.

At Rabbi Twerski’s request, there will be no eulogies at the funeral, but his famous song, “Hoshia Es Amecha” will instead be sung.

Rabbi Twerski is survived by his second wife Dr. Gail Twerski, three sons, a daughter and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

