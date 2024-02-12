Photo Credit: courtesy, Yad Sarah

Last week an important shipment of urgent medical equipment intended for Yad Sarah, an Israeli nonprofit medical equipment lender, touched down at Ben Gurion Airport.

The speedy delivery of the equipment was facilitated through a targeted global fundraising campaign, “Operation Breath of Life,” and included notable support from Jewish Federations of North America.

The shipment arrived against the backdrop of unprecedented wartime demand for medical and rehabilitation supplies for injured soldiers and civilians.

The organization issued a full year’s worth of inventory in the first three months of war alone.

That situation has been exacerbated by supply chain disruptions due to ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea.

The hostilities have already diverted 64 Yad Sarah containers of medical supplies, possibly leading to a delay of as much as three to five months on any new maritime order.

The airlift signifies the first in a series of anticipated deliveries scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks while circumventing the Houthi campaign to cripple Israel’s economy and war effort.

Among the critical items being delivered are Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) physical therapy machines and Mobile Oxygen Generators, which will be used for the home rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, the general population, and those in Israel’s embattled North threatened by power outages.

Since October 7, Yad Sarah has extended support to more than 13,000 Israelis directly impacted by the war by providing essential medical services, housing, and equipment loans.

“Yad Sarah is working tirelessly to overcome shipping disruptions and wartime equipment shortages in order to maintain uninterrupted aid for any individual in Israel during these challenging times,” said Yad Sarah CEO Moshe Cohen.

“These critical steps also support precautionary measures for a severe worsening of the situation in the north of the country.”