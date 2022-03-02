<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JRXnKajc7GU?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

So far the Tikva Children’s Home has evacuated nearly 1,000 children, young families and staff out of Odessa and immediate danger. [Watch the video above]

We are in the process of evacuating 100 elderly out of the danger zone today.

At this time the funds raised are going towards:

– accommodation/ shelter

– security (Israei security & intelligence team)

– transportation- buses

– mattresses

– electric generators

– defibrillators

– main necessities: food, water, medicine

– supplies: sleeping bags, batteries, satellite phones, radios, duvets, heaters, etc.

Please help our Emergency Relief efforts here:

https://www.tikvaodessa.org/relief/