So far the Tikva Children’s Home has evacuated nearly 1,000 children, young families and staff out of Odessa and immediate danger. [Watch the video above]

We are in the process of evacuating 100 elderly out of the danger zone today.

At this time the funds raised are going towards:

  • – accommodation/ shelter
  • – security (Israei security & intelligence team)
  • – transportation- buses
  • – mattresses
  • – electric generators
  • – defibrillators
  • – main necessities: food, water, medicine
  • – supplies: sleeping bags, batteries, satellite phones, radios, duvets, heaters, etc.

Please help our Emergency Relief efforts here:

 https://www.tikvaodessa.org/relief/

