So far the Tikva Children’s Home has evacuated nearly 1,000 children, young families and staff out of Odessa and immediate danger. [Watch the video above]
We are in the process of evacuating 100 elderly out of the danger zone today.
At this time the funds raised are going towards:
- – accommodation/ shelter
- – security (Israei security & intelligence team)
- – transportation- buses
- – mattresses
- – electric generators
- – defibrillators
- – main necessities: food, water, medicine
- – supplies: sleeping bags, batteries, satellite phones, radios, duvets, heaters, etc.
Please help our Emergency Relief efforts here:
https://www.tikvaodessa.org/relief/
