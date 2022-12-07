Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

Israel demolished the unused Karni border crossing with Gaza on Monday as part of a plan to reinforce security.

An Israeli barrier which includes a wall, underground sensors to detect tunnels and other technology will be extended in the crossing’s place. Work on this is expected to take several weeks, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

The crossing, which opened in 1994, had the highest capacity for truck deliveries of all the current and former crossings.

Because of rocket fire and other security threats, Israel began reducing its use of Karni in 2007. The crossing was closed for good in 2011.

Trucks delivering goods to Gaza now use the newer Kerem Shalom crossing where the Strip’s borders with Israel and Egypt converge. Gazans with permits now use the Erez Crossing at the northern edge of Gaza.