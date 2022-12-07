Photo Credit: pixabay

Dec. 2, 2022



Letters to the Editor

New York Times



Dear Editor,



Jordan is not the county to produce a movie showing bestial Israeli soldiers having fun murdering Arab victims. In 1948, Jordan alongside five other Arab countries invaded Israel. In 1949 after the armistice was signed, Jordan remained in control of East Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. The first thing Jordan did was ethnic cleanse all the Jews. It then gave Israeli homes and synagogues to the local Arabs. The synagogues were systematically desecrated some turned into stables. But the icing on the cake was the Jordanian Army taking Jewish gravestones from the local cemetery and placing them on the floors of latrines where Arabs men could piss in the Jews. Recent rage filled diatribes against Israel by Jordanian official suggest that Jordan is not capable of supporting objective films about Israel. Farha is nothing more than a crude propaganda film attacking the humanity of Jews dressed up as the Arabic equivalent of a Hallmark production. Ignoring the antisemitism in Farha while condemning Donald Trump, Ye and Nick Fuentes makes us as complicit as they in this age old hatred.



Sincerely yours,



Larry Shapiro,