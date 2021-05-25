Photo Credit: Andrew McIntire/TPS

Israel reopened the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after several days of closure due to Hamas’ repeated attacks on these sites.

The crossings were opened only for humanitarian aid, including medical equipment, food, medicine, and fuels for the private sector.

Exports from the Gaza Strip are currently banned.

Additionally, Gazan patients requiring life-saving treatments can enter Israel, as well as employees of international organizations and foreign journalists.

The fishing zone off the coast of Gaza was opened to a limited six nautical miles. The Israeli Navy closed Gaza’s fishing zone completely following Hamas’ repeated rocket attacks on Israeli towns and following the fear of Hamas’ naval commandos raiding of Israeli beaches.

“The basic civilian measures are conditional on the continuation of peace and security stability,” the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stated Tuesday.

The crossings into Gaza were opened by Israel amid Operation Guardian of the Walls. However, Gaza-based terrorists twice launched a massive bombardment of crossings.

A soldier was lightly injured on Tuesday by a mortar fired at the Kerem Shalom Crossing during the entry of civilian aid trucks into the Strip.

The easing in these restrictions came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel to help promote the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas