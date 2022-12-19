Photo Credit: Attia Muhammed/Flash90

Eight Arabs who fled the Gaza Strip in search of a new life in Europe drowned on October 24 after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia. On Sunday, thousands attended their funeral in the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, and many were openly critical of the Hamas regime that drove the eight to their death.

Naheel Shaath, whose 21-year-old son Adam was among the dead, told the AP that “the government that governs us here is the reason. It’s to blame. It’s to blame. I blame all officials here who don’t care for the youths or provide job opportunities for them.”

Advertisement







In the past, the usual culprit being blamed for such tragic events was Israel and its siege on Gaza that suffocates the local economy, where the unemployment rate is close to 50%. But the locals are aware these days that Israel has opened its gates to thousands of Gazan day workers, despite the hostile policies of Hamas, including its refusal to release the bodies of two Israeli soldiers as well as two living Israeli citizens.

And so, more and more individuals have begun to complain about the Hamas leadership, citing the high taxes they are forced to pay while Hamas leaders, most notably Ismail Haniyeh, the senior political leader of Hamas, live in luxury abroad with their families. As Sha’at’s wife put it: “Our children are drowning in the sea and their children are enjoying luxury. It’s not fair.”

She also told the AP that her son had studied hairdressing but the most he was making at a local barbershop was ten shekels a day, a little less than $3.

Palestinian Authority official Ahmad al-Deek told Reuters that “human-trafficking gangs are behind these illegal migration trips and they exploit these youths, charging up to $10,000 per person,” and added, “These are death trips.”

Suhaib al-Shaer, the cousin of four of the victims who lives in Rafah, told New Arab: “If the youths find their future in Gaza, they will never leave it. They will prefer to build their country and live their normal life among their families,” and added: “My cousins dreamed of finding work elsewhere as they failed to achieve any of their goals in their country…Most of the young people in Gaza are looking forward to leaving it as soon as possible.”