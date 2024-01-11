Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Hamas spent tens of millions of dollars building the complex Gaza-wide tunnel network that came to be called the “Gaza Metro,” according to a statement Thursday by the IDF.

Here’s a look at a Hamas terror tunnel recently dismantled by Israeli forces.

Over the past few months, the IDF has been working to expose and dismantle the hundreds of kilometers of terror tunnels dug beneath the enclave by Hamas operatives.

Using the information collected by IDF troops on the ground and analysis of the tunnels exposed by the forces up until now, the Intelligence Directorate revealed Thursday that the terror organization used more than 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of metal to build the hundreds of miles of subterranean infrastructure.

“The amount of the investment is estimated at tens of millions of dollars,” the IDF said.

“Instead of investing in civilian infrastructure and development to benefit Gaza’s civilian residents, Hamas used the vast quantities of money and resources donated by foreign governments over many years to build a vast underground tunnel network for the purpose of harming Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers,” the IDF noted.

The IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit are continuing to operate against the terror group’s underground terror infrastructure in Gaza to ensure these tunnels no longer pose a threat to Israel.