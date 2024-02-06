Photo Credit: Flash90

The sister of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, is hospitalized in Soroka Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby girl. Due to the baby’s medical complication, the arch-murderer’s sibling is still in the hospital, News13 reported Monday night.

Haniyeh’s sisters live in Tel Sheva, a Bedouin town on the outskirts of Beer Sheva in southern Israel. One of them gave birth to a premature baby girl in the past few days, and the medical staff is fighting for her life. Needless to say, as residents of the south, they have been living under almost daily rocket attacks by the baby’s notorious uncle.

Advertisement





Ismail Haniyeh, 62, head of Hamas’s political bureau since 2017, believed to be a billionaire, is living a life of luxury in Doha, Qatar. He is married and the father of 13 children. He has two brothers and eight sisters, three of whom are married to Israeli Bedouins and live in Tel Sheva.

In 2021, another Israeli relative of Haniyeh was hospitalized at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Can someone alert the Hague judges to count this in their narrative of an Israeli genocide?

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded later on Monday night: “The relatives of Ismail Haniyeh may his name be obliterated are not only not supposed to receive medical treatment in a hospital in Israel, they are also supposed to be deported from Israel. Time to change the diskette.”

I’m not so sure Israel should now start deporting people based on having nasty relatives living in foreign countries. Before you know it, your cousin Itzik burns down a shul in Brooklyn and you find yourself on a plane to Istanbul.