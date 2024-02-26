Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohmmad Shtayyeh has submitted the resignation of the Ramallah government, in writing, to PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, according to the PA’s official WAFA news agency.

“I submitted the government’s resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas on February 20, 2024, and today I submit it in writing,” Shtayyeh said.

Advertisement





“This decision comes in light of the political, security, and economic developments related to the aggression against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank, including the city of Jerusalem,” Shtayyeh said Monday (Feb. 26) at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah.

He added a litany of lies to that, including claims that “Palestinian people, our Palestinian cause, and our political system are facing a ferocious and unprecedented attack, genocide, attempts at forced displacement, starvation in Gaza, intensification of colonialism, colonizers’ terrorism, and repeated invasions of camps, villages, and cities in Jerusalem and the West Bank, its re-occupation, unprecedented financial strangulation, attempts to liquidate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees, repudiation of all signed agreements, gradual annexation of Palestinian lands, and striving to make the Palestinian National Authority a security administrative authority with no political content.”

Along with that, Shtayyeh promised the entity’s leadership will “remain in confrontation with the occupation, and the Palestinian Authority will continue to struggle to establish the state on the lands of Palestine.”

Shtayyeh noted the resigning government, which has served for the past five years, “includes a number of political partners and independents, including five ministers from Gaza.

“Accordingly, I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the emerging reality in the Gaza Strip, the national unity talks, and the urgent need for an inter-Palestinian consensus based on a national basis, broad participation, unity of ranks, and the extension of the Palestinian Authority’s sovereignty over the entire land of Palestine,” he added.

Israel has repeatedly expressed its determination not to allow the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza “the day after” Hamas to prevent any further existential threat from Gaza, regardless of international and US “diktat.”