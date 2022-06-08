Photo Credit: PMW

by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

In the Palestinian Authority, siblings are taught to admire their murderer brothers.

On a regular basis, the PA glorifies terrorists who have attacked, wounded, and/or succeeded murdering Israelis.

As Palestinian Authority Arabs express joy over their relatives’ martyrdom-death in a terror attack, so too they express their pride in their terrorist relatives who are imprisoned for murdering Israelis.

Recently two sisters declared their pride in their two imprisoned terrorist brothers.

Amjad Ubeidi, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who is serving 23 life sentences, is a source of pride for his family because he sent female suicide bomber Hanadi Jaradat to carry out a suicide attack at a restaurant in Haifa on Oct. 4, 2003. There she murdered 21 people and wounded more than 50.

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Culture expresses pride in its terrorists, and following the murders, published a poetry collection on January 11, 2016, in honor of Jaradat in the official PA daily, Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

Titled “What Hanadi Said,” the collection was dedicated “To the rose of Palestine, the iris of the Carmel, the Martyr Hanadi Jaradat.” It ends like this:

“O Hanadi! Shake the earth under the feet of the enemies!

Blow it up!

Hanadi said: ‘This is my wedding’

It’s Hanadi’s wedding, the day when death as a Martyr for Allah becomes the highest goal, that redeems my land.”

To Ubeidi, who sent Hanadi on her mission, the mastermind’s sister said on the “Giants of Endurance” program broadcast May 19, 2022, on official PA TV:

“We send [him] our love. We are all with him. We have not forgotten him and will not forget him. We are proud of him and all that he did. Allah willing [his] incarceration will not last long.”

Another proud sister is the sister of As’ad Al-Rifai, one of the terrorists who last month attacked Israelis with axes and knives in the city of Elad near Tel Aviv and murdered three Israelis.

Al-Rifai, 19 and his partner in murder, Subhi Abu Shuqeir, 20, worked in Elad without Israeli work permits – and therefore knew the area well. The pair used axes and knives to murder three Israeli civilians – Oren Ben Yiftah, Yonatan Habakuk, and Boaz Gol – at a park in Elad this past Israeli Independence Day, on May 5, 2022. They both escaped after the attack, but were tracked down and were arrested on May 8, 2022.

Al-Rifai’s family is not upset over his crime but was worried about him when he was on the run from Israeli forces after the murders.

However, once he was arrested his mother was able to relax, and the murderer’s young sister is even “proud of what he did.”

In a May 10, 2022 post on the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Al-Rifai’s mother wrote, “When the [Israeli] army came to us, of course they came quickly. In other words, we didn’t know anything… They spent a long time with us, perhaps two hours… They told me: ‘We will demolish this home…’

“To me, it’s fine. I don’t care about homes or anything. To me, the most important thing is that my son As’ad is healthy and whole, but also that he will continue to hold onto life. . .

“Four days we didn’t eat or drink, because we didn’t know what his fate was, if he was alive or dead. But Allah be praised, when I learned that my son was alive (i.e., captured by Israel), I held onto life more.”

The killer’s sister added, “I’m proud of you As’ad for what you did. You [said with your actions] ‘For your sake, O land.’”

The Palestinian Media Watch has documented many relatives of terrorists and murderers who express pride and happiness over the killing of Israelis.