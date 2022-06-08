Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichai Adraee / Twitter

The IDF revealed Wednesday that Iran’s Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organization, has established a new frontal reconnaissance site to collect intelligence on the Lebanese border under the guise of activists with the “Green Without Borders” association.

نكشف النقاب عن موقع استطلاع جديد أقامه #حزب_الله بهدف جمع الاستخبارات على الحدود تحت غطاء جمعية #أخضر_بلا_حدود. في موقع الاستطلاع هذا، يعمل نشطاء حزب الله بغطاء على أنهم نشطاء الجمعية حيث تم توثيقهم ويتم كشف صورهم pic.twitter.com/vu2MZ3dvY7 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 8, 2022

Advertisement



“Hezbollah is once again grossly violating UN resolutions despite the Lebanese army’s presence in the region. This is further proof of the lie behind the activities of the Green Without Borders association,” IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichai Adraee wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Green Without Borders” is a Lebanese association claiming to be involved in environmental protection with an emphasis on forest protection along the Lebanese border with Israel – but in practice the organization operates positions on the border in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Adraee noted.

This is not the first time Hezbollah has engaged in such activity. In 2017, the IDF Spokesperson released two videos showing Hezbollah operatives carrying out reconnaissance and gathering information on Israel under the guise of “Green Without Borders.”

סרטון נוסף בו נראת פעילות איסוף מודיעין של ארגון חזבאללה, סמוך לגבול עם ישראל. פעילות חזבאללה מפרה את החלטה 1701 של מועצת הביטחון של האו"ם pic.twitter.com/PQ5oQbZ8Wv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 18, 2017

A year later, additional positions were established near the border by terrorist group.

The IDF published new photos documenting Hezbollah operatives at the site in a series of tweets written in Arabic by Adraee, making it clear to those across the border their activities are under surveillance.

“We unveil a new reconnaissance site set up by Hezbollah with the aim of collecting intelligence on the border under the cover of “Green Without Borders,” Adraee wrote.

“In this site, Hezbollah terrorists are operating under cover as association activists; their actions are documented, and their photos are hereby exposed.”

قائد المنطقة الشمالية: بالفترة الأخيرة إزدادت الأعمال لإقامة مواقع استطلاع أمامية لحزب الله على الحدود.نرصد نشطاء #حزب_الله بمنطقة السياج الحدودي.نعرفهم بالاسم من أين أتوا وأين يعملون.في نهاية المطاف سيدفعون الثمن،هم ومرسيلهم والقرية التي تسمح لهم باستخدامها كقاعدة عسكرية للإرهاب pic.twitter.com/1FJIqBjvzT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 8, 2022

IDF Northern Command Major General Amir Baram said Tuesday at a memorial service for victims of the 2006 Second Lebanon War that “construction of Hezbollah front positions on the border has recently intensified.

“We know them by name and where they come from. When the day arrives, they will pay the price, they and those who sent them and also the villages allowing them to use their site as a military base for terror,” Baram said.

“The IDF and security force will continue to act as necessary to maintain security in the area and to counter any attempt to violation Israel’s sovereignty,” he added.