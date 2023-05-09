Photo Credit: Twitter / 1717Bazz

Palestinian Authority (PA) security personnel went undercover this week, using a vehicle with Israeli license plates, to covertly “arrest” (kidnap) Palestinian Authority Arabs whom they suspected of selling land in the Old City of Hebron to Jews, according to reports in Arab media. Selling land to Jews is a crime punishable by death in the Palestinian Authority.

אנשי מודיעין של הרש"פ עצרו חולייה שחשודה לטענתם במכירת קרקעות ליהודים בעיר העתיקה ב-חברון pic.twitter.com/RBFjzNeEoU — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 8, 2023