Photo Credit: KCNA

North Korea’s new long-range nuclear-capable cruise missile, “a strategic weapon of great significance,” can reach Japan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

The missiles flew for 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), flying in oval and figure eight patterns for 7,580 seconds and hitting its targets, KCNA reported.

BREAKING: North Korea's Rodong Sinmun and KCNA reported that it test-launched "newly-developed new-type long-range cruise missiles " on Sept. 11 and 12. They flew 1,500 km for 7,580 seconds and hit the targets, state media reported. More soon @nknewsorg pic.twitter.com/cC9PE4PTvI — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) September 12, 2021

Advertisement



“The development of the long-range cruise missiles, a strategic weapon … has been promoted according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process over the past two years,” state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported.

If true, Japan would be vulnerable to conventional and/or nuclear warheads on missiles launched by Pyongyang.

Cruise missiles are harder to detect on radar than ballistic missiles, because they are propelled by jet engines and fly much closer to the ground, UPI reported.

The last missile test launched by North Korea was in March and was a test-fire of short-range ballistic missiles.

“This activity highlights DPRK’s continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbors and the international community,” the US Indo-Pacific Command, based in Hawaii, said in a statement.

The US military said it is monitoring the situation with its allies in Seoul and Tokyo.