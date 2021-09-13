Photo Credit: USCP / Twitter
Machete and bayonet were found in vehicle of white supremacist suspect in Washington DC. Sept. 13 2021

A man armed with a bayonet and a machete was arrested early Monday by US Capitol Police (USCP) in Washington DC.

Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California was arrested outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters after police spotted the weapons in his vehicle, a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

He was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

Craighead’s truck had a photo of an American flag instead of a license plate and a swastika and other white supremacists symbols painted on the body, according to a police news release.

Police pulled the truck over shortly after midnight. During their search they found the bayonet and machete, both of which are illegal in Washington.

Craighead allegedly told the officers that he was “on patrol” and then began talking about “white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy,” according to the release, quoted by the New York Post.

A probe has been launched by the USCP Investigations Division.

