Photo Credit: KCNA screen grab

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un reappeared in public on Friday, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory to “thunderous cheers of hurrah” according to a report by the official KCNA news agency.

It was his first appearance in public since a state media event on April 12 and came just as global media was speculating on the likelihood of his demise following the strong possibility of cardiovascular surgery.

State media showed Kim cutting a ribbon outside the factory, with his sister Kim Yo Jong together with several senior North Korean officials.

The factory is located in a region north of Pyongyang. There had been some previous speculation that Kim might have traveled to a remote area in order to avoid catching the COVID-19 coronavirus which has been infecting some North Koreans.

US President Donald Trump declined to comment when asked by reporters.