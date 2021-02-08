Photo Credit: Myanmar Protest / Wikimedia

Martial law was declared in Yangon, Mandalay and a number of the other biggest cities of the southeast Asian nation of Myanmar this Sunday after tens of thousands of demonstrators continued to swarm the streets Monday for a third day following a Feb. 1 military coup d’etat in the country.

Israel last week condemned the military coup d’etat in Myanmar and called for the release of the country’s head of state and other top government officials.

Israel Condemns Myanmar Military Coup, Calls for Release of Suu Kyi

“Israel is following the situation in Myanmar with concern and calls for the release of the Head of State Aung San Suu Kyi as well as of the leaders and public figures who have been arrested,” the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “Israel continues to support the Myanmar people and the process of democratization and calls for the preservation of peace, quiet and the rule of law in the country and for the prevention of violence,” the statement said.

The military leadership imposed an overnight curfew and banned all gatherings of more than five people in hopes of putting an end to the flood of humanity streaming through the nation’s streets, comprising the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

Demonstrators had quickly networked via social media, calling for civil disobedience despite the military’s attempt to shut down Myanmar’s internet, intending to head off efforts to organize an opposition movement. The military blocked platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well.

Supporters of the country’s pro-democracy civilian leadership, which included head of state Aung San Suu Kyi, issued three demands to the military: the release of all captive civilian leaders, including Suu Kyi; recognition of the 2020 election results won by Suu Kyi’s National Democratic Party; and the withdrawal by the military from politics.

But it’s not at all clear that military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing will pay much attention to those demands, and it is very clear his forces have the wherewithal and the willingness to use deadly force against those who get in the way.

According to a United Nations report quoted by the Bloomberg mint news site, 31 protesters were killed by the military in a 2007 crackdown; ‘hundreds or possibly thousands’ were killed in 1988.

Demonstrators on the streets have already received their first notice: military officials in Naypyidaw warned protesters they would be shot with “real bullets” if they breach police lines.

But so far, no blood has been spilled in this country of 53 million people that stretches from the Indian Ocean islands to the fringes of the Himalayas. The demonstrators in Yangon dispersed after dark, saying they would return if their demands are not met. One was seen giving a flower to a police officer, Reuters reported.

A police officer was also seen surreptitiously gesturing with the three-fingered salute to demonstrators, a symbol of protest against the coup.