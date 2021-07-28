Photo Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / YouTube screen grab

Four people were killed on Wednesday, including three yeshiva students, after a light aircraft crashed while conducting a sightseeing tour. The pilot was the fourth victim.

Two of the yeshiva students were from Monsey and one was from London, according to Hamodia. Their names have not yet been released.

The plane slammed into a private home in the western Ukraine village of Sheparivtsi in the Kolomiya district at around 1:40 pm local time, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“A light sports plane crashed into a private house in Sheparivtsi, Kolomyia district, with subsequent burning, as a result of which four people on board were killed,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote in a statement. “At 1:58 pm the fire was localized on an area of ​​100 square meters. At 2:47 pm, it was extinguished.”

The cause of the crash is unclear.