Photo Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / YouTube screen grab
Light plane crash site in Ukraine, July 28 2021

Four people were killed on Wednesday, including three yeshiva students, after a light aircraft crashed while conducting a sightseeing tour. The pilot was the fourth victim.

Advertisement

Two of the yeshiva students were from Monsey and one was from London, according to Hamodia. Their names have not yet been released.

The plane slammed into a private home in the western Ukraine village of Sheparivtsi in the Kolomiya district at around 1:40 pm local time, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“A light sports plane crashed into a private house in Sheparivtsi, Kolomyia district, with subsequent burning, as a result of which four people on board were killed,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote in a statement. “At 1:58 pm the fire was localized on an area of ​​100 square meters. At 2:47 pm, it was extinguished.”

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEretz Yisrael: A Place Beyond Place: Parshas Eikev
Next articleJudea & Samaria Sovereignty Bill Defeated in Knesset
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...