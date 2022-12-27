Photo Credit: Jewish News, a publication of the United Jewish Community of Ukraine

According to Jewish News, a publication of the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, antisemitic graffiti was discovered on Monday in the city of Uzhhorod in western Ukraine.

The graffiti slogans read: “Kill the Jews,” “Death to the Jews,” “The Jews are killing us,” and “Throw the Jews out of Ukraine.”

Some of the slogans have already been erased and local police are investigating.

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, on Passover (April 21–23) 1944, all the Jews of Uzhgorod and its environs––25,000 persons altogether––were concentrated in a brick factory and lumber yard outside the city, and three weeks later were deported to Auschwitz. Some returned after the war and by 2005, the local Jewish community had a synagogue, a Jewish community center, a Jewish day school, and a magazine called Gut Shabbos.