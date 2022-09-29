Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

The State of Israel has donated critical medical equipment in a total amount of more than one million dollars to the children’s hospital in Kyiv, the latest phase in Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The donation was made through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, and the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, led by Ambassador Michael Brodsky.

The shipment arrived as Israel announced that will receive for treatment 20 Ukrainian servicemen who were seriously wounded during the war with Russia. The first two patients arrived in the country earlier this week, and are being treated at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. The treatment includes prosthetics and rehabilitation and was allocated a special budget by the Ministry of Health.

Israel’s mobilization to transfer extensive humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine includes flying children with cancer to Israel for treatment, sending the fully-equipped Kochav Meir field hospital, medicines, ambulances, food, protective gear to aid operatives in the field, and more.

Ukraine has demanded that Israel deliver military hardware as well, but Israel has refrained from doing so, not wanting to anger Russia, which is an influential force in the Middle East.