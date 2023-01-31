Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office
Bulletproof ambulances sent to Ukraine in January 2023.

The Israel Ministry of Defense transferred three bullet-proof ambulances to Ukrainian rescue forces this week. The Israeli “Plasan Re’em” company armored the ambulances and equipped them with life-saving medical gear such as a monitor, defibrillator, oxygen system, and more.

An additional ambulance was sent to Ukrainian rescue forces in the past weeks and is already assisting rescue forces in life-saving activities.

Advertisement


Israel has been a regular supplier of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleEnough Counterterrorism!
Next articleAzerbaijan Closes Embassy in Iran Following Deadly Shooting
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR