Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office

The Israel Ministry of Defense transferred three bullet-proof ambulances to Ukrainian rescue forces this week. The Israeli “Plasan Re’em” company armored the ambulances and equipped them with life-saving medical gear such as a monitor, defibrillator, oxygen system, and more.

An additional ambulance was sent to Ukrainian rescue forces in the past weeks and is already assisting rescue forces in life-saving activities.

Israel has been a regular supplier of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.