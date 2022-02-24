Photo Credit: Google Maps

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued an urgent alert early Thursday morning, calling on those citizens who remained in Ukraine to leave immediately.

The ministry advised Israelis to head for countries across Ukraine’s western border. “An Israeli representative will be posted to the Planca crossing to Moldova” later in the day, the ministry said. Israeli embassies in the region have sent representatives to major border crossings, the ministry added.

Israeli embassies in the region have sent representatives to major border crossings according to the list below: ?Medyka crossing to Poland

?Vysne Nemescke crossing to Slovakia

?Zahony crossing to Hungary

?Sighet crossing to Romania — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 24, 2022

Israeli Embassy hotlines in Ukraine have been set up. The numbers are +380-67-770-3536 and +380-67-770-4216. In addition, Israeli citizens who need help or guidance are instructed to call the Foreign Ministry’s hotline in Jerusalem at 02-52303155. The number for the Israeli Foreign Ministry office in Levov is: +380935402099

In addition, the ministry once again urged Israeli citizens in Ukraine to register using the following link: https://survey.gov.il/ru/israelinuk

“A few hours ago, a new and difficult stage began in the war in Ukraine,” the ministry said in its statement. “The country’s airspace has been closed and all flights canceled.

“The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens who are in the country to leave Ukraine immediately for countries neighboring it to the west, in accordance with the security situation.”

Israeli diplomats evacuated the Embassy in the capital city of Kiev already last week and relocated consular operations to Levov, a city close to Ukraine’s border with Poland. The Israeli Consulate in Levov is open at present, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Havat.

Russia began bombing the Levov region early Thursday morning, in addition to other areas across the country.

Putin Declares War on Ukraine

One of the cities being targeted is Uman, due to the presence of a military airport. Hatzalah Ukraine CEO Shlomo Rosilio told JewishPress.com that he is working to evacuate Jews from the city, but the transport he prepared in advance, some 30 buses, “disappeared” as soon as the bombing started.

The situation now, however, is very complex and those Israelis and other Jews who belatedly decided it is time to leave may have difficulty doing so.

The bombing “is continuing and there’s no way to get out right now, because no one is allowed to move around or to be on the street,” Rosilio said. “Ukraine military forces are patrolling in the city, he said. “It is also very dangerous to move around,” he added.

In its statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry urged citizens to “follow the reports by the media and follow the instructions of local security forces.”