Photo Credit: NATO
Press briefing by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Feb. 24, 2022

Finland is set to become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday as NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

“From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday in Brussels.

Advertisement


In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions, the state-run RIA reported.

A special flag-raising ceremony to add Finland’s flag to those of the other NATO members is set to take place Tuesday afternoon at NATO headquarters.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBrooklyn’s Iconic Coney Island Opens for the Season
Next articleNew Drug-Free Treatment for People with Social Anxiety
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR