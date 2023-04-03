Photo Credit: NATO

Finland is set to become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday as NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

“From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday in Brussels.

Advertisement





In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions, the state-run RIA reported.

A special flag-raising ceremony to add Finland’s flag to those of the other NATO members is set to take place Tuesday afternoon at NATO headquarters.