Photo Credit: Leonard J. DeFrancisci / Wikimedia

Brooklyn’s iconic Coney Island amusement parks opened this weekend for the spring and summer seasons.

Hundreds of Jewish families in New York flock to the site during Chol Hamoed Pesach (the intermediate days of Passover) each year for a special day that includes Jewish music on all the rides.

The Coney Island boardwalk, the Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park are a special place for Jewish families to stroll with their children – and with each other.

Luna Park originally opened in 1903, and the Cyclone first debuted in 1927, making 2023 the 96th year the iconic roller coaster has been a part of life in Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams did the honors of opening the park this weekend at a special ceremony that included a ribbon cutting and the annual blessing of the rides. Other attendees included US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.