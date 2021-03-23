Photo Credit: United Nations

At least nine states considered to be Israeli allies, including the African nation of Sudan, voted Tuesday (March 23) in favor of a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva denouncing Israel over “the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem,” according to Ynet.

Sudan was among the group of nations which last year joined the Abraham Accords, signing a normalization treaty to establish diplomatic relations and become a part of the “circle of peace” with the Jewish State.

Advertisement



The resolution that passed is one that is advanced and then inevitably approved each year, each time lamenting the “human rights situation in the Palestinian territories,” including east Jerusalem — which was legally restored to the city of Jerusalem shortly after the conclusion of the 1967 Six Day War. That section of the Israeli capital is not a part of the Palestinian Authority and never was.

In addition, more than 100,000 Palestinian Authority citizens have been inoculated in the past several weeks against the coronavirus by Israeli medics, at the expense of the Jewish State.

Nevertheless, the resolution was supported by a total of 32 countries, including Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Denmark, France, Italy, Poland and South Korea.

The Gulf Kingdom of Bahrain, which also signed the Abraham Accords and signed a normalization treaty with Israel this past year, abstained.

To their credit, the nations of Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Malawi and Togo voted against the resolution.