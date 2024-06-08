Photo Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo
UN Secretary-General António Guterres briefs the press at the Rafah border crossing into Gaza. The Secretary-General reiterated his calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the cessation of violence, notably in Gaza on March 23, 2024.

The United Nations has announced the State of Israel will be added together with the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations to a list of those who harm children in conflict.

Israel’s UN ambassador was notified on Friday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres placed the Jewish State — and the Israel Defense Forces — on the list in the annual report by Guterres on children in armed conflict, to be sent to the UN Security Council next Friday, Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage at the UN decision. “The only one who is blacklisted today is the secretary-general, whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts… Shame on him!” Erdan said.

The typical lopsided moral equivalency applied to Israel by international bodies and their leaders is once again in full play despite the over-the-top efforts of the Israeli military to avoid harm to civilians in combat zones, including millions of flyers dropped from the skies revealing combat plans and locations as well as SMS texts and phone calls to civilians in the impending combat areas.

The Israel Defense Forces has the lowest combatant/non-combatant death ratio in the world, as cited by Prof. John Spencer, an urban war expert in residence at West Point.

Nevertheless, UN officials cited the heavy toll the war in Gaza has taken on minors, including “killing, maiming and starvation” as the reason for the move.

Moreover, no one is Gaza is starving, as has been repeatedly documented on YouTube and TikTok by the Gazans themselves.

In addition, Israeli officials who monitor the daily entry into Gaza –and use — of humanitarian aid that includes food, water, medicine, shelter components and other supplies have said the same in daily briefings with journalists.

The vast majority of the water supplied to Gaza comes from desalination plants within the enclave itself. Israel supplies just 11 percent of the water in Gaza, as it has since before the start of the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a brief statement in response to the announcement via a post on the X social media platform.
“Today the UN added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world; no delusional UN decision will change that.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

