The United Nations has announced the State of Israel will be added together with the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations to a list of those who harm children in conflict.

Israel’s UN ambassador was notified on Friday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres placed the Jewish State — and the Israel Defense Forces — on the list in the annual report by Guterres on children in armed conflict, to be sent to the UN Security Council next Friday, Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

I received the official notification about the Secretary-General's decision to put the IDF on the "blacklist" of countries and organizations that harm children. This is simply outrageous and wrong because Hamas has been using children for terrorism and uses schools and hospitals…

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage at the UN decision. “The only one who is blacklisted today is the secretary-general, whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts… Shame on him!” Erdan said.

The typical lopsided moral equivalency applied to Israel by international bodies and their leaders is once again in full play despite the over-the-top efforts of the Israeli military to avoid harm to civilians in combat zones, including millions of flyers dropped from the skies revealing combat plans and locations as well as SMS texts and phone calls to civilians in the impending combat areas.

Prof. John Spencer – Urban War Expert, West Point ?Civilian casualty stats being reported are fake Hamas propaganda. More food is also delivered now than pre-conflict. ?The calls for "cease-fire" are simply calls for Israel to surrender, and let Oct 7th happen repeatedly.…

The Israel Defense Forces has the lowest combatant/non-combatant death ratio in the world, as cited by Prof. John Spencer, an urban war expert in residence at West Point.

Nevertheless, UN officials cited the heavy toll the war in Gaza has taken on minors, including “killing, maiming and starvation” as the reason for the move.

Moreover, no one is Gaza is starving, as has been repeatedly documented on YouTube and TikTok by the Gazans themselves.



In addition, Israeli officials who monitor the daily entry into Gaza –and use — of humanitarian aid that includes food, water, medicine, shelter components and other supplies have said the same in daily briefings with journalists.

No water in Gaza? The Gazans are laughing at Netanyahu who thinks he "turned off their water."

The Gazans don't need Israeli water. They only get 11% of their water from Israel. They pump their own and private companies in Gaza desalinate it.

Don't believe the lies!

Check out my… https://t.co/5eTT19h7qw pic.twitter.com/fmoPYEe2am — Imshin (@imshin) October 14, 2023

The vast majority of the water supplied to Gaza comes from desalination plants within the enclave itself. Israel supplies just 11 percent of the water in Gaza, as it has since before the start of the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a brief statement in response to the announcement via a post on the X social media platform.

“Today the UN added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world; no delusional UN decision will change that.”